COUNCIL: Temporary water restrictions to be enforced

COUNCIL is placing some locations in the Clarence Valley on Level 4 water restrictions for two days next week.

This is to reduce water usage while essential maintenance takes place on the trunk water main from August 19-20.

Water Cycle manager Greg Mashiah said the maintenance works were scheduled on the trunk water main supplying water to communities north of Grafton including Angourie, Ashby, Brooms Head, Brushgrove, Chatsworth, Clarenza, Ilarwill, Gulmarrad, Harwood, Iluka, James Creek, Lawrence, Maclean, Palmers Island, Southgate, Tyndale, Tucabia, Ulmarra, Wooloweyah, Woombah, Yamba and surrounding rural areas.

“We anticipate this work will be completed in a day, however we are activating local Level 4 water restrictions in these communities in order to significantly reduce water consumption while the works are taking place,” Mr Mashiah said.

Level 4 water restrictions mean all outside residential use of potable water is prohibited, only grey water and recycled water may be used.

“If residents need to wash their car, water their garden or top up their swimming pool, they should do so before or wait until after the planned works,” Mr Mashiah said.

“The Level 4 restrictions are a precautionary measure. The local service reservoirs only hold a limited supply of water – once the maintenance on the water main starts, we will be unable to pump water into these storage facilities.

“On completion of the maintenance current Clarence Valley water restrictions, which are at Level 1, will apply.”

Shannon Creek Dam, Shannondale, near Coutts Crossing. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

Mr Mashiah said despite recent good rains and river flows, Level 1 water restrictions were still required.

Despite the level of Shannon Creek Dam being currently above 80 per cent, the mandated release of inflow as required by the NSW Government licence had not yet occurred.

“We have asked the NSW Government for a one-off exemption to the licensing agreement; however we are waiting for clarification of their response,” Mr Mashiah said.

“If the NSW Government agrees to the licence exemption, all water restrictions can be lifted immediately.”

Under the NSW Government licence, 6.93 per cent of the dam volume, which represents about three months water supply for the Coffs Harbour and Clarence Valley council areas, is required to be released. If this happens the dam would again drop below the 80 per cent trigger for Level 1 water restrictions.

If the licence exemption is not granted by the NSW Government, it is estimated Level 1 restrictions will be lifted at the end of August, once the dam has been sufficiently replenished from the Nymboida River.