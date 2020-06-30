Council's $2.5M plan to upgrade Clarence Way

Clarence Valley Council will apply for up to $2.5 million towards the upgrade and sealing of unsealed sections of Clarence Way.

CLARENCE Valley Council will apply for up to $2.5 million in funding to repair and upgrade section of the Clarence Way impacted by bushfire.

This area of the Clarence Valley was severely impacted by the drought and bushfires which badly affected the agricultural and forestry industries.

The project would see the reconstruction and seal of another 5km section of the 20km of Clarence Way which is still unsealed.

Council's environment, planning and community director Des Schroder said, this will improve and support the viability of these industries in transporting beef cattle and forestry logs, and has long been lobbied for by the local farming, forestry industry and residents.

"It would also benefit Aboriginal communities at Baryugil and Malabugilmah and will provide a key linkage from the Clarence Valley north to Kyogle and onwards to the south east Queensland Bromelton transport hub and industrial area," he said.

Mr Schroder said it is proposed that Council would apply for the NSW Government bushfire industry package which would matched by 50 per cent council funding.

The exact area to be sealed will be negotiated with the key players in the agriculture and forestry sector, and about 20km currently remains to be sealed.