Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clarence Valley Council will apply for up to $2.5 million towards the upgrade and sealing of unsealed sections of Clarence Way.
Clarence Valley Council will apply for up to $2.5 million towards the upgrade and sealing of unsealed sections of Clarence Way.
Council News

Council's $2.5M plan to upgrade Clarence Way

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
30th Jun 2020 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLARENCE Valley Council will apply for up to $2.5 million in funding to repair and upgrade section of the Clarence Way impacted by bushfire.

This area of the Clarence Valley was severely impacted by the drought and bushfires which badly affected the agricultural and forestry industries.

The project would see the reconstruction and seal of another 5km section of the 20km of Clarence Way which is still unsealed.

Council's environment, planning and community director Des Schroder said, this will improve and support the viability of these industries in transporting beef cattle and forestry logs, and has long been lobbied for by the local farming, forestry industry and residents.

"It would also benefit Aboriginal communities at Baryugil and Malabugilmah and will provide a key linkage from the Clarence Valley north to Kyogle and onwards to the south east Queensland Bromelton transport hub and industrial area," he said.

Mr Schroder said it is proposed that Council would apply for the NSW Government bushfire industry package which would matched by 50 per cent council funding.

The exact area to be sealed will be negotiated with the key players in the agriculture and forestry sector, and about 20km currently remains to be sealed.

More Stories

bushfire industry package clarence development clarence valley council clarence way cvc nsw government funding
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Oh Grafton! What have you done, again?

        premium_icon Oh Grafton! What have you done, again?

        Offbeat There’s little sign of the pandemic locally, but it hasn’t stopped a seemingly essential item from disappearing locally

        FRONTING UP: Fires spur new volunteers to join the fight

        premium_icon FRONTING UP: Fires spur new volunteers to join the fight

        News VIDEO: After witnessing their local fire brigade go to war with an intense bushfire...

        $250K stimulus fast-tracks work on old Grafton Bridge

        premium_icon $250K stimulus fast-tracks work on old Grafton Bridge

        Politics The old Grafton Bridge is set to undergo inspections and maintenance

        Fireys praised as 30 seconds saves neighbours from fire

        premium_icon Fireys praised as 30 seconds saves neighbours from fire

        News 'It was lucky they turned up at the right time'