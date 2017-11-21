Council to apply for SRV

CLARENCE Valley Council will make an application to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) after only one councillor voted against the Special Rate Variation

Council has been under pressure from the Office of Local Government to become Fit for the Future and get their general fund in the positive.

Cr Debrah Novak was the only councillor to vote against the motion, which she has claimed in the past is in line with what the community wants.

Despite Cr Novak voting against the motion, there was no questions or debate from councillors.

Council will not adopt the revised delivery program for 2017-2021 and 2017/18 operation plan, revised 2017/18 to 2026/27 long term financial plan and revised 2017/18 to 2026.27 asset management strategy.

They will apply to IPART for and SRV of 8% (including the assumed rate peg of 2.5%) per year for three years, being a total cumulative increase of 25.97%. This will be used to improve the general funds financial sustainability and asset sustainability.

They will apply to IPART to increase the minimum ordinary rates above the statutory minimum amount by the 8% SRV.

They will also publish in the annual report a list of projects and the cost for each project that have been achieved by the extra funds made available by any special rate variation.

Cr Karen Toms was not present for the council meeting.