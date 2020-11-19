Council to assess viability of Yamba DA

CLARENCE Valley Council’s environment, planning and community director Des Schroder has confirmed that DA 2020/0543 will go before council early next year following multiple submissions opposing the Yamba development.

The development application was submitted to council in September 2020 by Adrian Zakaras C/- Newton Denny Chapelle with plans for a 37-lot subdivision and two buildings to the north, which have raised issues among residents.

“We have been receiving lots of phone calls and emails to councillors, lots of submissions opposing the development; there’s a lot of concern among residents,” he said.

“Any DA that has submissions or is of great public interest will go straight up for council and this will be the case for this application.”

Mr Schroder said the development application could be looked at and assessed by councillors as early as February 2021.

“It’s not a major development compared to others, but once you start building structures on waterways it becomes more complicated,” he said.

“We will go through the assessment process and work through it methodically. There has been a lot of work done by the applicant, but we also need to liaise with the appropriate agencies including NSW Fisheries.”

More Stories:

‘Major concerns’ raised for Yamba development application

Owner reveals plan for 37-lot Yamba subdivision