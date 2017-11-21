Menu
Council to consider SRV in face of strong opposition

Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.
Adam Hourigan
by

CLARENCE Valley Council will today consider a report that recommends they apply to IPART for its special rates variation.

This report recommends the council make application to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for an SRV of which the cumulative impact would be a rise in the general (ordinary) rate of 25.97%, which would be retained permanently in council's rate base.

The report to be considered outlines the consultation with the local community including meetings, surveys and online tools.

3305 survey forms and 22 electronic surveys were received, along with 138 written submissions.

The report states the written submissions overwhelmingly opposed the rates increases, with 36 submissions saying simply "I do not support the SRV" or similar wording.

The IPART determination will be made on May 15, 2018.

Topics:  clarence valley council ipart rates rates increase srv

