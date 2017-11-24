Council to reassess resealing gravel roads in Valley

BUMPY RIDE: Cr Peter Ellem's motion to take a look at grading roads

BUMPY RIDE: Cr Peter Ellem's motion to take a look at grading roads Daniel Elliott

CLARENCE Valley residents are sick of the bumpy, dangerous, dusty unsealed roads and council have heard their concerns.

It might be the moment that many residents have been waiting for; Clarence Valley Council have decided to review and update their future works program on the sealing of gravel roads.

Clarence Valley Council has an unsealed road network totally over 1017km, with the annual cost of grading these gravel roads more than $2,547,000.

At this week's Clarence Valley Council meeting, Cr Peter Ellem introduced a motion that would address unsealed roads in the Clarence, which he believes pose a real risk to the safety of residents.

In 2011, the first report was prepared by council staff and brought before council, with a list of 43 sections of road to be prioritised.

However, due to changes in staff and general manager, the gravel roads remained unsealed.

"Initially I had representations from residents on James Creek Rd asking for it to be sealed for safety reasons.

"I sought more advice experienced councillors and council workers and soon realised it probably wasn't correct to focus on one road.

"I researched councils last serious look at this issue with the help of works director Troy Anderson, current costings to seal some of these roads and I've put forward this motion so we can re-look at this issue.”

He also consulted councillors Karen Toms, Andrew Baker and mayor Jim Simmons.

Not only did Cr Ellem note the safety concerns of the unsealed road, but he mentioned his GP had advised him of the respiratory risks of living and driving on unsealed roads.

When Cr Ellem was first elected, he said he had enough questions about unsealed roads from concerned residents that he really wanted the issue looked at.

"I was looking at it from a point of view of safety,” he said. "Not a sort of Dutch auction about who squeals the loudest.

"Some councillors have their roads that they would like to be done, but I don't have any, I'd rather it be done on a technical basis, on usage and safety.”

Cr Ellem hopes this report will make them eligible for NSW Government Regional Growth Fund which will help reduce the financial impacts on council's budget.

Councillors voted to audit the 43 roads mentioned in the 2011 report to see if any have been sealed since, a cost benefit analysis of sealing listed roads based on the current estimate of $600,000 per kilometre, and re-check the list based on current condition, usage, public safety, developer contributions, and whole-of-life maintenance costs.

The report will also include a cost-benefit analysis of increasing council's existing policy of gracing non-bus route roads from twice a year to three times a year.

Upon completion, the report will come before councillors in March, 2018, which Cr Ellem said would allow staff the time to properly consider this issue.