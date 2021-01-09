Council to sell off assets

Three properties will go under the hammer.

Clarence Valley Council are on the lookout for a licenced real estate agent to auction off three Lower River properties.

The expression of interest was announced late last month on the council website with two properties in Short St, Maclean and another in Park St, Ilarwill to go under the hammer.

"The property at Ilarwill was a former Sewer Treatment Plant, which has been remediated and 2 and 4 Short Street Maclean are properties that Clarence Care and Support operated from when it was under the auspice of Council," Acting General Manager Laura Black said.

"All three properties are surplus to needs and Council has resolved they are to be sold by auction."

Ms Black said the sale of these properties was the subject of a Council report in December 2020 in which "Council embarked on a property rationalisation program following amalgamation of four general purpose councils and two water authorities to form Clarence Valley Council in 2004."

Expressions of interest submissions are required to address the following criteria:

A real estate licence

Marketing proposal

Marketing period and proposed auction date

Remuneration or commission rates including schedule of associated costs.

A copy of the contracts and required information will be given to the successful applicant.