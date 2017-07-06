Council to take first staff survey since '09

CLARENCE Valley Council employees will undertake a staff engagement survey having not completed one since 2009.

Cr Jason Kingsley said he has requested a survey for the past five years.

"It's well and truly overdue... the general manager and senior staff need to be aware of the work culture,” Cr Kingsley said.

All councillors voted that acting general manager Ashley Lindsay engage Local Government NSW to conduct an all-staff engagement survey as soon as practicable.

Cr Karen Toms said she commended Mr Lindsay for starting this process.

"A staff engagement survey has been in the SOAP (Strategic Organisation Action Plan) for a long time, and for some reason the former GM put it off as he thought it wasn't the correct time to do one,” she said.

"It's in the SOAP document under culture and learning, and it's really important we find out how that culture is.

"It will be really interesting to see the results of this survey, it's money well spent on our staff.”

The survey is to be funded from the general manager's consultant budget and is to be incorporated into the 2017-18 operational plan.