The sign at the entrance to Pippi Beach indicates the dog rules for each section of the beach and the fact its bag dispenser has been removed due to continued malicious damage.
Council News

Council U-turn on sign style guide burns $11k

Tim Howard
by
2nd Mar 2019 1:00 AM
A STYLE guide for the Clarence Valley's signage that has cost $11,000 to develop will be ditched because it would not produce signs of a similar quality to neighbouring regions.

On Tuesday Clarence Valley Council voted to not accept a style guide which would have given companies building signs, such as the entry signs for communities, placenames and other council assets a uniform appearance.

The meeting heard the council had spent $11,000 of a $37,000 budget allocated for developing the policy to come up with a guide that was "bland” in the view of some councillors.

Cr Greg Clancy was so disappointed with the quality of the signs in the proposed guide that he moved council not adopt the draft proposal.

Instead, he said, the council needed to look at signs the neighbouring Richmond Valley and Northern Tableland used for their town entrance for inspiration and come back with a report to the council in June.

His motion sparked lengthy debate as councillors decided if it was worth the money to ensure the council achieved a better outcome for its signs.

Cr Andrew Baker warned councillors of the "eye-watering” costs involved.

He said before councillors got too excited about designs like the Richmond Valley and Inverell signs, they should get an idea of the cost.

Cr Arthur Lysaught was also conscious of the expense.

"When I came here I was of a similar mind to CrClancy,” he said. "He's right, those signs look incredible.

"But when I found out we've spent $11,000 and we're just going to throw that away ... I just thought we need to bite the bullet and get on with the job.”

But Cr Clancy argued it was more important council came up with the right signage.

"To some degree I agree with CrBaker,” he said. "I don't like waste.

"But it's important we get this right. We're going to live with these signs for a long time.”

Cr Clancy also questioned where the $11,000 had gone.

"With all the computerised design this should be getting cheaper,” he said.

He also cautioned against copying the designs of the signs the neighbours had put up.

"They should be unique to the Valley and stand out to show the civic pride we have for our region,” he said.

"We want something other than the bland vertical signs that have been proposed in the draft document presented to us.”

Council voted 5-4 in favour of CrClancy's motion.

Grafton Daily Examiner

