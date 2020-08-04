Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Clarence Valley Council building in Grafton.
Clarence Valley Council building in Grafton.
Council News

Council unveils COVID-19 rate relief

Adam Hourigan
4th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLARENCE Valley council is allowing some leeway on its latest rates notice in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The first instalment of the annual rates in the Clarence Valley are now due on September 30 rather than the usual billing period at the end of August.

“The extension for payment is a response to the financial pressure that COVID-19 has brought to the community,” Laura Black, Director of Corporate and Governance said.

“In addition, no interest will be charged on unpaid rates between July and December 2020.

>>> RELATED: Council’s $70m spending plan

“As interest charges will resume in January 2021, it is important that anyone experiencing financial difficulty and with concerns about their ability to pay their rates on time, should contact us as soon as possible to arrange a payment plan and avoid additional interest charges.

Ms Black said the NSW Valuer General’s Office had advised council of new land values, and annual rates notices were issued reflecting these new values.

Land values were used by all NSW councils to calculate and distribute rates and Ms Black said any objection to the determined land value should be addressed directly with the Valuer General’s Office.

clarence valley council coronavirus clarence council rates
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SMILE: Alleged thief captured on CCTV

        SMILE: Alleged thief captured on CCTV

        Crime Do you recognise this man? If so, please contact Coffs/Clarence Police

        ON THE MARKET: Rare property with 4km of river views

        premium_icon ON THE MARKET: Rare property with 4km of river views

        Property View with a difference helping spark another part of property market

        FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Cross-code clash gains momentum

        premium_icon FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Cross-code clash gains momentum

        Rugby League Possible rugby union and rugby league cross-code exhibition match causing a stir

        • 4th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
        Technology to help firefighters with burn-offs

        premium_icon Technology to help firefighters with burn-offs

        News As the new season approaches, you can help prevent unnecessary calls to emergency...

        • 4th Aug 2020 10:00 AM