Council unveils COVID-19 rate relief

CLARENCE Valley council is allowing some leeway on its latest rates notice in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The first instalment of the annual rates in the Clarence Valley are now due on September 30 rather than the usual billing period at the end of August.

“The extension for payment is a response to the financial pressure that COVID-19 has brought to the community,” Laura Black, Director of Corporate and Governance said.

“In addition, no interest will be charged on unpaid rates between July and December 2020.

“As interest charges will resume in January 2021, it is important that anyone experiencing financial difficulty and with concerns about their ability to pay their rates on time, should contact us as soon as possible to arrange a payment plan and avoid additional interest charges.

Ms Black said the NSW Valuer General’s Office had advised council of new land values, and annual rates notices were issued reflecting these new values.

Land values were used by all NSW councils to calculate and distribute rates and Ms Black said any objection to the determined land value should be addressed directly with the Valuer General’s Office.