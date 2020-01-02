Menu
Boating flares have a use-by date of three years.
Council urge boaties to hand in old flares

TIM JARRETT
2nd Jan 2020 12:00 PM
CLARENCE boaties are being urged to hand in expired marine flares tomorrow.

The Expired Marine Flares Collection Program for the 2019-20 season started in November and was designed to help people dispose of expired marine flares, with mobile collections set up across NSW.

There are two collection points in the Lower Clarence on Friday, January 3

The first is at the Spenser Street boat ramp in Iluka between 7.30-11am and the second at Yamba Road boat ram between 2-5pm.

Most flares have a use-by date of three years and they must be replaced before the expiry date.

Flares contain explosive matter which makes safe and legal disposal difficult and the collection program provides the Clarence Valley boating community with an opportunity to safely dispose of their out of date fares.

