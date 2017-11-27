Council votes to seek rates hike

Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons left, moved a motion to approve the special rate variation application which is due at IPART on Monday.

ALL EYES in the Clarence Valley are turned toward the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal as it deliberates on the amount ratepayers will fork out over the next three years.

On Tuesday an extraordinary meeting of the Clarence Valley Council voted 8-1 to approve the council apply to IPART for a special rates variation of 8 per cent a year from 2018/19. The dissenting vote was Cr Debrah Novak.

The resolution from the meeting to accept the rate rise as part of the Long Term Financial Plan also noted there were 11 submissions from the public, all opposing the application for an SRV.

Monday is the due date for the application to be received at IPART.