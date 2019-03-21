Council wants neighbours warring over bike track to mediate

One of Bayden Blanchett's family riding on the motocross track on his property.

One of Bayden Blanchett's family riding on the motocross track on his property. Bayden Blanchett

NEIGHBOURS warring over a motocross track at Glenreagh have been given the opportunity to go through mediation to settle their seemingly intractable dispute.

Ever since Tallawudjah Rd resident Bayden Blanchette built a private motocross track on his 40ha property in 2016, his neighbours have been fiercely opposed to the development.

In December 2016 Clarence Valley Council gave him conditional approval for the track, with a 12-month trial period. In February last year the council extended that trial period so Mr Blanchette could show the council he could operate within the conditions the council placed on use of the track.

These included restricting use of the track to three days a week, four hours a day.

At Tuesday's council environment, planning and community meeting, a neighbour, Christopher Spry and Mr Blanchette gave deputations of a nature which suggested mediation may prove difficult.

Mr Spry said Mr Blanchette had not only failed to operate within conditions, but had conducted a social media campaign and created tensions in the Glenreagh community pushing for the track to be approved.

"Local Facebook comments like 'Bayden we can't wait for your track to be approved so we can ride on it' show this for the ruse it really is,” Mr Spry said.

He said Mr Blanchette had a petition circulating which included signatures from people in Iceland, Mexico and Hungary.

"His aversion to follow the conditions set by council, hence mediation is not considered as likely to be successful,” Mr Spry said.

Mr Spry described the noise of the bikes as "loud and offensive” and said neighbours had employed an accurate sound recorder to help them maintain accurate records of the usage of the track.

In his deputation Mr Blanchette queried the accuracy of the records neighbours kept.

He pointed out other land owners rode motorbikes and many riders used Tallawudjah Rd, which might have skewed the figures.

"One day they said we rode on the property, my wife was in labour, so we weren't on the property and I can get the hospital records for that,” he said.

"Other times in their log, they've recorded where I rode for 10 minutes or they've heard bikes on Sundays where I've been really strict and not rode bikes.”

He said the log he kept of track usage showed the track to be in use for 39 days of the year.

He also claimed the neighbours had offered him $25,000 to bulldoze the track and move away.

During the debate councillors discussed what role mediation might play in this situation.

Councillors officers assessed the logs provided by the objectors and Mr Blanchette and concluded the track was in use between 40 and 50 days a year.

For Cr Greg Clancy, this was enough to "do his head in”, while for Cr Andrew Baker this was nowhere near excessive.

”The approval allows for 156 days of use, so he's nowhere near testing the limit,” Cr Baker said.

Councillors discussed how it could implement its responsiblity to provide mediation.

Cr Debrah Novak moved an amendment to add this to the motion, but it failed for want of a seconder and Cr Greg Clancy forshadowed a motion to defer a decision to seek mediation between the parties.

Councillors eventually voted approve the council staff recommendation with committee chairman Cr Baker using his casting vote. But he was confident the debate would resume at next week's full council meeting.