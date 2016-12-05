40°
Council warning over Angourie pools

Adam Hourigan
5th Dec 2016
A warning sign erected at the Blue Pools when it was last closed.
A warning sign erected at the Blue Pools when it was last closed.

CLARENCE Valley Council is warning people to stay out of the water at the popular Blue Pools and Green Pools.

A red alert has been issued warning people against swimming in or other recreational use of the swimming areas.

The latest results continue to show high algae counts, including the potentially toxic cyanophyta (blue-green algae) and it is not suitable for swimming at the moment.

People are advised not to enter the water, and are further advised not to drink untreated water from Angourie Pools while a red level warning is in place.

Domestic animals should also not enter the water, blue-green algae are known to cause illness or even death in animals while dogs are particularly susceptible as they ingest algae by licking their coats.

Boiling the water does not inactivate algal toxins.

Grafton Daily Examiner
