Council worker retires after two decades

FARWELL: David Robertson enjoys lunch with his wife Cristy and colleagues after retiring from working with Clarence Valley Council.

FARWELL: David Robertson enjoys lunch with his wife Cristy and colleagues after retiring from working with Clarence Valley Council. Adam Hourigan

Although I’ve moved around a bit, I’m a Queensland girl at heart with a love of the ocean and the mighty maroons. Since moving to Grafton earlier this year I have fallen in love with the Valley lifestyle. The best part of my job here is getting to know the locals and putting their stories on paper; there is always something going on and so many people with interesting tales to tell.

DAVID Robertson had an inkling he would work for the Clarence Valley Council months before it happened.

In fact, this feeling was so strong that after the Toohey's Brewery closed in May 1997 - his workplace of 17 years - he started waving every time he saw a council worker.

"This went for about two months,” his wife Cristy said.

"I got curious so I asked him if he knew all the fellows he was waving at. He said, not at all. 'So, why are you waving at them?' I asked. Plain as daylight he said 'One day I will be working with them'. Lo and behold he was right.”

Mr Robertson started as a casual with the Grafton City Council, eventually moving through to a full- time position. For the last decade he has worked as a maintenance man in the open spaces department of the Clarence Valley Council, a job which has taken him to every building owned by the council across the region.

"I've enjoyed getting out and about,” he said.

This week, after close to two decades, he worked his last day.

While he was excited about transitioning into retirement, which meant hunting crabs more often, Mr Robertson said he was grateful for his years with the council.

"There are no words to express my gratitude to those at the Clarence Valley Council.

"Now it's time to really work ... work hard at enjoying life that is!”