Councillor concerns over facilities for jail inmate families

A CLARENCE Valley councillor is worried the region is not geared up to handle the influx of families of prisoners for the new Grafton jail scheduled to open next year.

At Tuesday's council environment, planning and community committee meeting, Cr Debrah Novak put up a notice of motion urging the council to ensure there would be adequate services, including housing for the projected influx of people.

The committee voted to defer debate on the item until next week's full council meeting, but Cr Novak's notice outlined some of the issues.

"Building Australia's largest prison in the Clarence Valley as an economic driver we need to also be proactive and access and prepare our community and its services for the expected influx of prisoner families,” Cr Novak wrote.

Her motion urged the council to set up a roundtable meeting with NSW Corrective Services and local service providers to ensure services are adequate for the arrival of family members of up to 1700 inmates.

It also called for the formation of working group to ensure the needs of this group were met and to report back to the council no later than October.

Council staff have noted in the report the NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet has called an inter-agency meeting to discuss implication of servicing the needs of the jail. The meeting will be in late June.