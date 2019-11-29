Councillor praises ‘real leadership’

THERE were emotional scenes in council on Tuesday as councillors introduced bushfire recovery measures, called out the haters and discussed "real leadership".

As the bushfire emergency approaches a fourth month, councillors commended the work of council staff, the GM and the mayor who have been assisting with the clean up effort after the devastation.

A mayoral minute was passed on Tuesday which introduced a number of new measures including a $16,500 payment to Nymboida Canoe Centre, a water replenishment scheme and the creation of a BlazeAid camp.

Councillors were united in expressing sympathy to the victims of the bushfires and praising the effort of the RFS, but it was an emotional tribute to the leadership of the GM, Ashley Lindsay which stood out.

Cr Karen Toms said she wanted to "amplify" his leadership after she inadvertently received an email Mr Lindsay sent out to all council staff in the wake of the crisis.

"(The email) showed amazing leadership, concern and empathy to our staff. I have never seen anything like it before and I would like to thank you Ashley."

Echoing comments about negativity on social media platforms, Cr Toms said there had been some "unhelpful and uninformed" comments and Mr Lindsay was showing "amazing leadership".

Holding back tears, Cr Toms said leadership was not just about standing "in front of a microphone and getting on the news" and involved enabling others to get in and do their job.

"You know what, leadership is sometimes getting out of the way. Not getting in front of one of these things and making it political," she said.

"It is about getting out of the way and letting people who have the authority to do something, do it."