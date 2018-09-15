Menu
Cr Jim Simmons
Council News

COUNCILLOR Q&A: Who will be our next mayor?

15th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
AFTER two of the most tumultuous years in recent times for Clarence Valley Council, on Tuesday all positions will be vacated and councillors will vote for the next mayor and deputy mayor.

General manager Ashley Lindsay will call for nominations for the election of mayor, submitted on a nomination form. In the event there is more than one nomination, the council will determine the form of ballot to be used to elect the mayor.

 

There are three options:

  • An ordinary ballot: A secret ballot, if there are two candidates the person with more votes will be elected, but if there are three, the person with the lowest number of votes will be excluded then a new vote would be conducted until there is only one person left.
  • A preferential ballot: A secret ballot that can be adopted if there is more than two candidates. Voting is done in order of preference - 1, 2, 3, 4, etc. If a candidate receives more than half the total vote, they are elected. If not, the person with the lowest number of votes is excluded and the process is repeated.
  • Open voting: Voting is done by a show of hands. The person with the most votes is elected. If there are more than two, the person with the lowest number is excluded and the process is repeated.

The same process will occur to vote in deputy mayor.

At this meeting, they will also determine the venue, date and time of meetings, and the members for committees.

Grafton Daily Examiner

