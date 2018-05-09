Councillor questions complaint process

COUNCILLOR Andrew Baker has stood up for process, calling a motion put forward at a recent committee meeting about further advertisement of culturally sensitive events by councillors be run past the Clarence Valley Aboriginal Advisory Committee a breach of process.

"I had an option to rule this out of order on the basis of process, but I am prepared to leave it to come before the meeting and move something that would send a message to anyone that's interested that people are entitled to make claims and allegations, but there is a formal process,” he said.

"People are entitled to use that (process).”

Cr Baker said the motion, which named Cr Debrah Novak, could be a way to disguise a code of conduct violation.

CR Richie Williamson said in a lot of respects, he echoed Cr Baker's words, and added that council have no way of policing what the original motion asked.

"It is beyond the reach of council to instruct or reprimand or take disciplinary actions in matters (such as this),” he said.

The motion put forward by Cr Baker was to note what was in the report - that the Aboriginal advisory group was concerned about councillors' social media posts and that councillors should consult with the committee, three nations and six communities in regards to positing about cultural events - and included a second part, which highlighted the need for due process.