Councillor says bid for tourism centre was insulting

The site of the former tourism information centre near McDonalds in South Grafton.

The site of the former tourism information centre near McDonalds in South Grafton. Adam Hourigan

THE latest offer made for the former tourist information centre in South Grafton is not acceptable, but that's about all Clarence Valley councillors can agree on.

Clarence Valley Council has kept confidential the offer from an unknown source, but Cr Karen Toms likened it to a "fire sale” price and called it "insulting” during debate at Tuesday's meeting.

The controversial decision to close the tourism information service and sell off the building opened the council to criticism and Tuesday's debate did little to improve the public's perception.

Cr Toms' motion to reject the offer was almost identical to the staff recommendation, except that it asked the council to not make a counter offer.

Other councillors were concerned if it was not successful, it would result in a de facto acceptance of the offer, because the voting rules would make it impossible to negate a subsequent motion to reject the offer.

Cr Andrew Baker was also critical that Cr Toms' motion was not proactive in seeking further offers for the building.

"I've never lived in a world where an offerer came back after I had turned them away,” he said.

He said the council had tested the market and found the value it set for the property.

"The market has spoken - very softly - that it didn't agree with the valuation,” he said.

"We quite rightly might not agree with that, but then we might have to own the building for quite some time.”

He said the problem with Cr Toms' motion was it created the impression the council was unwilling to negotiate.

Cr Arthur Lysaught amended Cr Toms' motion to encourage the council to return to the prospective buyer with a counter offer.

"In my previous employment I've bought and sold more than 60 properties,” Cr Lysaught said.

"You do everything you can to finish the arrangement.”

The amended motion was carried 5-4.