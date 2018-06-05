Menu
Cr Greg Clancy
Cr Greg Clancy Adam Hourigan
News

Councillor says Coutts should go

5th Jun 2018 12:30 PM

THE name for the village of Coutts Crossing should revert to the name the Aboriginal people used for it says the Greens representative on Clarence Valley Council, Greg Clancy.

Cr Clancy said he would bring a notice of motion to a future council meeting should the local Aboriginal people require it.

"There was an original name for the area,” said Cr Clancy, a long-time resident of the village.

Cr Clancy also suggested the name Urara, the original indigenous people's name for the Orara River, as an alternative if the original name was lost.

He said he has been a long-time supporter of changing the name of the village.

"When we first came here we heard the stories about Thomas Coutts murdering the local Gumbaynggir people,” he said.

"It's (changing the name)something I've always thought should happen.”

Cr Clancy said local indigenous people would meet at the Gurehlgam Healing Centre on Wednesday, June 12, to discuss ways of changing the name.

"Depending on what comes from the meeting, I'd be happy to take a Notice of Motion to a council meeting calling for it to be taken to the Geographical Names Board,” he said.

aboriginal cultural heritage clarence valley council coutts crossing debate murder poisoning thomas coutts
Grafton Daily Examiner

