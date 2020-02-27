Councillor says staff had early knowledge of cost blowouts

A CLARENCE Valley councillor has dropped a bombshell into the debate whether Yamba should have roundabouts or traffic lights controlling its only access road.

Cr Karen Toms told Tuesday's Clarence Valley Council meeting she had letters which showed council staff knew much earlier than this year, costs for the original four roundabout plans had blown out.

She said she could track problems with the funding allocation back to the first stages of the process.

"For me we have put in a grant application back on September 7, 2018 that asked for four roundabouts," she said.

"We've been told in the last fortnight that the funding we asked for in that grant application was underdone, because they initially thought they were putting it in for traffic lights."

She said the confusion had been at the heart of the council's change of mind between its decision in August 2018 to vote for traffic lights and its decision at an extraordinary meeting on September 4 to rescind that in favour of roundabouts.

"I'd like to draw to your attention August 26, 2018, we had the traffic lights issue, we had the grant issue" Cr Toms said.

"On August 26 we approved, with $20,000 from Section 94 funds and $20,000 from Restart NSW to take part in the grant application.

"We also know now that the funding wasn't enough and the staff knew that and we've been told in writing in the last two weeks.

"Why did we not do anything about that for 17 months?"

This made Cr Toms suspicious the delays were not accidental.

"So this isn't a blowout in my mind, this is a foreseen under-doing of money for the roundabouts," she said.

Cr Toms said a "few niggles" started to appear late last year.

"In December we got a report at council flagging significant overruns. Still no money. So then in February, at a workshop. Bang, we find it's really a problem," she said.

"So we have to do something as the governing body to sort this mess out. It's not a mess that was unforeseen. It's a mess we should have seen."