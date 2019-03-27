Councillor storms out of meeting amid claims he was 'gagged'

Cr Greg Clancy walked out Tuesday's Clarence Valley Council meet claiming he was 'gagged' during debate.

A CLARENCE Valley councillor has walked out of a council meeting claiming he was gagged mid debate.

Cr Greg Clancy claimed he was gagged during a heated debate over the adoption of the Grafton Airport Masterplan during Tuesday's council meeting.

Cr Clancy was speaking to motion to have studies of threatened species and Aboriginal cultural artifacts around the airport site, missing from the draft proposal, included in the plan.

To illustrate how easy it was to find this information, Cr Clancy read out an extensive list of threatened species of flora and flora found within a 10km radius of the airfield and how often they had been sited there.

After an extensive period of questioning, followed by a lengthy debate Cr Richie Williamson moved to have the motion put.

Cr Clancy asked to have his right of reply, which caused confusion as councillors argued whether he should have it.

Cr Peter Ellem interjected: "What, are we being gagged right down the line?"

Mayor Jim Simmons adjourned the meeting for 10 minutes to seek advice on a ruling.

Cr Clancy said he had "lost it" by this stage and walked out of the meeting.

"I came back in to pick up some stuff I left there and was told I could have my right of reply," he said.

"But it was too late, I was in no fit state to speak to the motion."

Cr Clancy said he couldn't talk too much about what happened.

"I can't be critical of council because of the code of conduct," he said.

"I want to keep going as a councillor, I'm not going to resign over this."

He said he would take the matter to the Office of Local Government.

The Daily Examiner will interview the Mayor on his view of the walkout.