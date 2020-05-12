Councillor to ask for investigation into confidential leaks

OVAL UPGRADE: Artist impression of the completion of the $12M state-of-the-art facility including linking Oakes Oval and Crozier Field to cater for the future needs of officials, players, spectators and media. Image: Cox Architecture

THE leaking of confidential information, preserving building heritage and park management are all up for discussion at this week's Lismore City Council meeting.

The virtual meeting will be hosted live online from 6pm on Tuesday, where councillors will discuss a wide range of topics on the agenda.

Lismore City Council will decide whether to investigate a series of confidential leaks.

Confidential information

Councillor Neil Marks is asking the council to investigate the alleged leaking of confidential information to the public.

In a notice of motion, Cr Marks is seeking support to launch the investigation, which will condemn "the leaking of confidential information into the public domain and recognises the harm and damage these leaks have on Lismore City Council's reputation with our community and our stakeholders".

His proposal proposes the general manager will be instructed by the council "to commission a forensic workplace investigation into the source of the information leaks, with the final report going to the general manager for action".

The business papers state the potential leaks within the council could lead to "great distrust of fellow councillors and a breakdown in open communication between councillors and staff".

"The leaking and misuse of such information also brings the entire council into disrepute to the wider public which effects all external works and reputation of the LCC," the business papers state.

If approved, staff will need to contact an internal audit and request a quotation for this audit.

Lismore Base Hospital.

Heritage listing

The council will be deciding whether it should apply for heritage listing of six buildings and two trees in the Lismore Health Precinct area, near Urabla St.

Staff have recommended the council seeks a Gateway Determination from the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment.

The business papers reveal those buildings and landscape features on the chosen list are:

• 90 Diadem Street, Lismore

• 62 Diadem Street, Lismore

• 136 Laurel Ave, Lismore

• 42-42A Uralba Street, Lismore

• 54 Uralba Street, Lismore

• 47 Uralba Street, Lismore

These six items were selected after a review of the area following a 2016 council decision to conduct a heritage study of the health precinct.

The scope of this review was limited to European heritage with a review of Aboriginal cultural heritage comprising an extensive search of the Aboriginal Heritage Information Management System.

Lismore Park management plan

Following several changes to the Lismore Park precinct, the council is now required to update its 2009 plan of management for the park.

Staff have recommended the council places the draft Lismore Park Plan of Management and Lismore Parklands Master Plan report on public exhibition.

The plan outlines "the long-term vision for the use of a significant green space reserve in the heart of Lismore", according to the business papers.

This includes the $12.4 million redevelopment of facilities at Oakes and Crozier ovals which was approved in 2019 to create a regional sporting hub in the heart of Lismore.