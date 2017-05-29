Councillors at odds over plans to avoid another rate rise

CLARENCE Valley councillors should have more "ticker” than to call for an administrator to get the council fit for the future says Mayor Jim Simmons.

Cr Simmons said a social media post from Cr Debrah Novak listing a range of alternatives to seeking permission from the State Government to raise rates over four years, had not been thought through.

At last week's council meeting, which voted to approve the raft of draft council service delivery plans, which included an SRV going to public exhibition, Cr Novak called for the council not to give up on a "plan B” which did not include the SRV.

On a Facebook post Cr Novak provided a list of five alternative plans to the council's "plan A”.

The mayor was particularly critical of her option C, bring in an administrator.

"I think we have more ticker than to do that,” he said. "It's something the people wouldn't like.

"If we had an administrator no-one would get a say on anything, they would impose whatever they wanted without any discussion.”

Cr Novak said some "blood must be spilled” to get the council back on track, but reminded people of the community's successes when it spoke with one voice.

She said the wins like bringing headspace and other mental health services to the Valley was just one notable win of several in the past 18 months.