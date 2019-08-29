Councillor's attempt to 'spread the love' falls flat

A CHANGE to the GM's appraisal process has been voted down after few councillors wanted to "spread the love".

The notice of motion from Cr Greg Clancy that would have allowed "all or any councillors who wish to be included" on the general manager's performance review panel was voted down after a long debate in council on Tuesday.

Currently the panel consists of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, a councillor chosen by the council and a councillor chosen by the GM and Cr Clancy said that was too limiting.

"My motion is to try and make it more fair to all councillors because not all of us are as popular as some other councillors," he said.

"And it all comes down to a popularity vote, who gets voted as mayor, who gets voted as deputy mayor and who gets voted as the council rep.

"It means that other councillors will never get a chance to have an input despite some councillors having many years experience in personnel matters."

The motion was panned by a number of councillors with Cr Arthur Lysaught saying not only had systems like this existed before, the motion was "an insult to the mayor, the deputy mayor and the general manager".

"If anybody is interested or wants to be involved they should nominate," he said.

"I was part of a council where the whole council participated in the review and some rated it (the GM) one and others rated it nine and a half."

"It didn't show a degree of professionalism I believe this organisation should display."

"I don't understand why we would want to alter it. I think this is out of order and out of line and I will be voting against it."

Cr Richie Williamson said the motion went against guidelines set out by the Office of Local Government which outlined the appropriate make up of the performance review panel - "to put it bluntly we are doing it right - the proposed motion does it wrong."

However Cr Clancy stressed the intent of his motion was not to critique the manner in which the panel was going about its work, rather, the way it was set up in the first place.

"This is not trying to undermine or criticise the panel as it is, I am just trying to extend it so that more of us who are interested in being involved can be involved," he said.

"The idea was to try to spread the love."

He found some support from Cr Novak and Cr Toms who said that while she could not support the motion, she had some "misgivings" about the current format of the panel.

Cr Toms said the opportunity to hear the GM's appraisal was missing from the system adopted in 2008.

"I do not think we have got it right and it has absolutely nothing to do with the performance of the panel," she said.

"I want to hear about how he (the GM) feels he is going, that is a natural thing, he is the one and only person that we as a collective council employ."

The motion was lost seven votes to two with Cr Clancy and Cr Novak voting for change.