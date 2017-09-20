Councillors backflip on fee waiver for HSC exams

MACLEAN High School will be forced to find another way to pay for the Jim Thompson Pavilion after councillor Greg Clancy proposed they reject the request.

At last weeks council meeting, Cr Clancy voted for council to waive the fee hire for the pavilion in order for the HSC students at Maclean to sit their exams at the Maclean Showground.

However, it was a week of consideration that changed his mind, with Cr Clancy stating it should not be the rate payer or the council's role to provide funding students to sit their HSC, but it should be paid for by the Department of Education or NSW State Government.

"It is not really up to the ratepayers to be bailing out the Department of Education, they should come to the party themselves,” he said.

"If the facilities are not suitable at the high school, that does beg the question is the high school suitable, and the answer is no.”

Cr Arthur Lysaught described the motion by Cr Clancy as 'mean' and 'miserable' and said the money could come from the Maclean Showground Trust, which council is set to hand over management of to the Maclean Show Society.

"I can guarantee the trust will look after our most precious asset, and that is the youth within our community,” he said.

"I can't support this motion as it sits, my view is that we should be looking after our youth irrespective of whether it's the Department of Education who are responsible or not.

"There are plenty of things that we have supported through this council and as a community that the government should be paying for but if we wait for them to pay for it, we will never get it.”

In an uncommon show of unity, Cr Andrew Baker agreed with Cr Clancy stating that council had recently promised the community they would do a better job of managing finances.

"We didn't budget to give away this money, or have anybody else give it away, the appropriateness of it or not. The question isn't that the school wants to hire it and we've got it for hire, the question is whether we hand over from our other reserve or council funds, the hire fee,” he said.

"It's quite inflammatory to say it's mean, but I'm quite happy to be mean and miserable because that's exactly what we've got to be.”

Cr Lysaught, Peter Ellem, Debrah Novak and mayor Jim Simmons voted against the proposed motion by Clancy, however it passed with the majority vote of councillors.