Councillors backflip to save Grafton diving pool

RITE OF PASSAGE: Since the 1960s taking your first jump off the high tower at Grafton Pool has been a challenge for local youths.

IN A gift to both Clarence youth and pun-loving headline writers, councillors have backflipped on their decision to remove a dive board from any future redevelopment of Grafton pool.

Longstanding champion of the diving pool cause, Jason Kingsley successfully moved a rescission motion at Tuesday’s council meeting which means a dive pool will be included in a detailed design of the new Grafton Pool redevelopment – budgeted to cost $600,000.

Mr Kingsley’s views on the diving pool have been well documented in the past however it was the conversion of his colleagues which got the motion over the line.

Councillors Peter Ellem, Andrew Baker and Arthur Lysaught each told of how they were swayed by the public response to last month’s decision – primarily from Clarence youth.

Mr Ellem said he was doing a “backflip-dive on this one” despite vowing to never allocate future funds to the construction of the project.

His change of heart came after reading the comments in response to the The Daily Examiner’s report on last month’s decision.

“There were many young people clearly in favour of some kind of diving facility – to me that was new information and reinforced some of Councillor Kingsley’s arguments from the previous month,” Cr Ellem said.

Mr Lysaught put his decision down to input he had personally received from Clarence youth in addition to a willingness by the Federal Government to spend big on local infrastructure projects.

“There is not much that we have got in the Valley for our youth,” he said.

“We certainly need more facilities for our youth and this could be something very special.

“If we get this to shovel ready stage then when the government decided these funds are going top be dished out we can hopefully get our politicians to support it.

Before speaking against the motion, Cr Karen Toms questioned how council staff landed at a figure of $600,000 after Liquid Blue, the firm who developed the master plan, quoted a figure of $1.3 million for completion of a detailed design – without the dive pool.

“I have problems with the fact we have been given a figure of $1.3 million and staff have decided that’s too much and going to go for $600,000. That makes me nervous,” she said.

Acting Director of Works, Peter Birch said the figure was a “broad estimate” which was benchmarked against similar sized projects and the general manager Ashley Lindsay stressed it would come back to council at th the tender stage.

Cr Greg Clancy was similarly cautious and cited the economic situation caused by coronavirus, warning against spending money on something he felt the community was not behind.

He said these sort of projects should be put on hold.

“The fact is I am not comfortable supporting this at this stage,” he said.

“I don’t think we have the support of the community to be spending large amounts of money at the moment.”