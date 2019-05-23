Menu
Clarence Valley Council director - corporate Ashley Lindsay talks to a meeting at the Maclean council offices. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner
Council News

Councillors blast through meeting in minutes

Tim Howard
by
23rd May 2019 1:00 AM
"DON'T get used to it,” a voice said as the Clarence Valley Council's environment planning and community committee meeting wound up at the eye-wateringly early time of 4.06pm.

The voice belonged to the council's director of environment, planning and community, Des Schroder, as councillors and staff shuffled out after just six minutes.

Mr Schroder would be well aware the council was heading to the pointy end of the year, the budgetary period, which often leads to meetings extending long into the night.

Bizarrely, the planning committee meeting followed a corporate governance and works committee meeting that ran 30 minutes over time.

Councillors galloped through the business paper, three times voting to bunch items together to vote them through, to meet their 4pm deadline.

Councillors in the planning committee only had five items on the agenda and side stepped the possibility of extended debate by deferring two notices of motion from Cr Debrah Novak through to next week's full council meeting.

Grafton Daily Examiner

