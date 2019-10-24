Menu
FLY AWAY: A motion to ban balloons on Council land to prevent them from harming wildlife has been deferred to Tuesday's Council meeting.
DEFLATED DEBATE: Balloons come down to earth

Tim Howard
by
24th Oct 2019 1:00 AM
CLARENCE Valley councillors have come back to earth on the issues of helium-filled balloons.

An item on Tuesday's council meeting agenda seeking to put the council's draft policy on banning gas-filled balloons on council-controlled land was waved through with hardly a word of debate.

At the council's September meeting the same issue created nearly two hours of fiery debate, resulting in the issue's deferral to Tuesday's meeting.

The report included proposals for an awareness campaign to inform the public about the dangers of balloons in the environment, which varied between $1500 and almost $30,000.

It also detailed how policing the policy could cost the council more than $70,000 in capital and operating expenses.

This time they were more circumspect, although the voting on the recommendation to adopt the policy for exhibition purposes, put it on public display for 28 days and receive a report on the public response at a future meeting, did not get unanimous support.

Councillors Greg Clancy, Peter Ellem, Karen Toms, Debrah Novak, Jim Simmons and Jason Kingsley supported the plan. Richie Williamson, Arthur Lysaught and Andrew Baker voted against it.

balloons clarence valley council environment policy
Grafton Daily Examiner

