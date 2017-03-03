VIDEO: Councillors decide GM's future

Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons and director corporate Ashley Lindsay discuss the agenda before the start of the extraordinary meeting held at Clarence Valley Council chambers on Friday, 3rd of March, 2016.

THE extraordinary meeting to decide the future of Clarence Valley Council general manager Scott Greensill is currently underway.

There was a relaxed mood among most of the councillors as they arrived for the 11am meeting.

Councillors arrive to extraordinary meeting: Clarence Valley councillors arrive for extraordinary meeting into the employment future of Clarence Valley Council general manager Scott Greensill on Friday, 3rd of March, 2017. Video by Tim Howard / Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Council resolved at a confidential meeting on February 21 to conduct a performance review of its general manager.

This week council called today's extraordinary meeting with one agenda item - General Manager's Employment Contract. It comes when Mr Greensill is off work, council insisting he was on sick leave until March 13.

Mr Greensill signed a five-year contract with the council in October 2011.

An extraordinary meeting can be called by two or more councillors.

The Daily Examiner is on location to report the outcome of this meeting.