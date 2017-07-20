21°
Councillors ditch agistment plan for park

20th Jul 2017 12:00 PM
The area in red is where the council proposes to license cattle agistment.
THE future of parkland near Junction Hill is still up in the air, but it's highly unlikely to include agistment of cattle.

Tuesday's Clarence Valley Council meeting appears to have killed off a council proposal to allow cattle agistment on council land, known locally as Trenayr Park.

The proposal, publicly exhibited in December last year, outraged the local community and on Tuesday attracted the ire of deputy mayor Jason Kingsley.

Cr Kingsley introduced an amendment to a motion to defer a decision on the future of the park to remove any endorsement of cattle agistment.

"The intention of this is to knock the agistment idea on the head," he said.

"There were a number of errors in the report from staff. It said there was anecdotal evidence it was highly valued green space used by individuals and families of all ages. It needed to remove the word 'anecdotal'."

He said the report was poorly written and the consultation process was a disaster.

"But even with a half-baked consultation process held over Christmas, it attracted more than 40 submissions against it," he said.

Cr Andrew Baker had a perverse reason for leaving the agistment proposal in the motion, as it would encourage park users to have a say on how to manage the space.

"The public needs to know it can't be complacent about public space," he said.

"If we take away the worst outcome, maybe complacency will come into it."

The deferral was supported unanimously.

Grafton Daily Examiner
