Councillors give up on finding a Plan B

Tim Howard
| 18th May 2017 5:00 AM
Cr Andrew Baker, left, and Mayor Jim Simmons have been critics of a rates rise who have changed their tunes.
Cr Andrew Baker, left, and Mayor Jim Simmons have been critics of a rates rise who have changed their tunes.

THE CALL has gone out for a Plan B to fix the Clarence Valley Council's finances without a special rates hike.

The architect of the only attempt at an alternative plan for budget repair, other than asking the State Government's permission to slug ratepayers up to 8% extra a year, has been Cr Andrew Baker.

Symbolically at Tuesday's council meeting he said "events had overtaken point 5", when he moved a rescission motion to remove one point of his controversial eight-point plan from the council's books.

Cr Baker took it upon himself to remove point five of his plan from the resolution of the November 30 council meeting in response to legal advice that point 5 of the resolution about workforce management might be unlawful.

Later in the meeting Cr Baker admitted events had overtaken other aspects of his plan, when he argued there appeared to be no alternative to levying an SRV for three years from 2018/19.

During debate on Delivery Program and Operational Plan, Budget and Revenue Policy for 2017/18 he said he had opposed an SRV continually from the first time it came onto the council's radar, but since November 30, 2016 had changed his view.

Now we have to ask the community to pay for the things they have had the benefit of from the last 10 years of overspending.

Cr Baker said in the past six months he has seen this council do everything it could to make necessary cuts to spending.

"The councillors have got stuck into doing what they can to reduce council's spending," he said. "Now we have to ask the community to pay for the things they have had the benefit of from the last 10 years of overspending."

He said he would love to see a "Plan B" come from somewhere in the community, but was confident the councillors had done all they could to find one, without success.

The Mayor, Cr Jim Simmons, said the time for tough decision had arrived.

He said the suite of integrated draft planning documents, which included the Community Strategic Plan, 10 Year Long Term Financial Plan, 4 year 2017-2021 Delivery Program and Operational Plan, Budget and Revenue Policy for 2017/18) adopted on Tuesday would deliver savings of $8 million and the proposed SRV of 8% over three years would raise $7.1 million.

The Mayor said overall it would provide $15.5 million over four years to get the budget back in balance.

He said the saving included the loss of 24 jobs.

The council's acting general manager Ashley Lindsay said the draft measures would go on public exhibition from Friday at the council's Maclean and Grafton office and library buildings. The documents would also be available on the council's website.

Public consultation closes on June 16.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley council council rates rate rise srv

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!