Councillors' parting shot at CCC boss as they head for exit

IN THE final days at Ipswich City Council, some councillors have put the chairman of the Crime and Corruption Commission in their sights.

Facing dismissal from their roles next Tuesday, Ipswich councillors have dismissed a damning report by the CCC into the culture at the council.

Several have questioned the independence of the anti-corruption watchdog and its chairman Alan MacSporran.

Two councillors seized on Mr MacSporran's work defending Labor Party MP Mike Kaiser during the Shepherdson Inquiry in 2001.

Councillor David Pahlke, who has previously been critical of the CCC, wrote to Mr MacSporran.

"You are obviously in close liaison with Minister Hinchliffe and are both of the predetermined view to dismiss all councillors," he wrote

"Your linkages to the Labor party are documented even as far back as the Shepherdson Inquiry."

Councillor Paul Tully took to Twitter to talk about Mr MacSporran's potential career progression.

"Dogs barking loudly that CCC chairman Alan MacSporran's in line to become Mr Justice MacSporran in the Supreme Court to replace Judge Carmody," he wrote.

"Good luck, Alan. It will have been a long journey from the days when you represented Labor apparatchik Mike Kaiser at Shepherdson Inquiry."

A CCC spokesperson said Mr MacSporran's appointment was endorsed by the bipartisan Parliamentary Crime and Corruption Committee.

Mr MacSporran said the contents of the Crime and Corruption Commission report into Ipswich City Council "speaks for itself".

The CCC has been criticised by Ipswich councillors since July when Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said Mr MacSporran wanted him to dismiss the council.

It forced Mr MacSporran to issue an unusual statement, saying he supported the dismissal of the council due to long-standing governance issues uncovered by the CCC's investigation but did not advise the government to do so.

"The CCC's independence is at the core of everything this agency does and the decisions we make," he said in July.