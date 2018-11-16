Menu
Corcoran Park, Grafton. Clarence Valley Council
Councillors 'reed' into park plan

by Caitlan Charles
16th Nov 2018 1:00 AM
REEDS and riverbank protection were major concerns for some Clarence Valley councillors when council staff asked them to recommend the adoption of the Corcoran Park Master Plan at the Corporate Governance and Works meeting.

Councillors were asked to adopt the plan to give the stakeholder groups time to put their own plans in place.

However, Cr Karen Toms said she was concerned about the lack of costings for works and the removal of some reeds for greater beach-style access to the river could be detrimental to the stability of the river.

But general manager Ashley Lindsay assured that adopting the plan now did not mean they could not change it in the future.

Cr Authur Lysaught said while they don't have the estimated costs yet, there was still time to make a decision.

"We are not going to remove the reeds tomorrow,” he said.

Cr Jason Kingsley said the Clarence River was the best river in Australia, and council needed to utilise that for the benefit of the community.

"It's under-utilised and I think we have a responsibility to our ratepayers to develop the waterfront, this is a prime location,” he said.

The full council meeting will make a decision at next week's meeting.

Plan amendments

  • Include a compound for the sailing club adjacent to the yacht club.
  • Accessible pedestrian pathways, from park entry towards the picnic shelters, improve river access.
  • Upgrade park furniture.
  • Upgrade public toilets.
  • Clearing of some reeds.

* Not all amendments

