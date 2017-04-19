SRV BACKFLIP: Councillors struggle with rates reality

IT WAS an emotional evening for some as Clarence Valley councillors backflipped on previous election promises at Maclean Council Chambers.

At last night's council meeting, seven of the nine councillors voted to incorporate the proposal for a Special Rate Variation of 8% per year for three years (including the estimated rate peg 2%), starting in 2018/19 to 2020/21 (with the cumulative increase of 25.9% to be retained permanently in council's rate base), in Council's Integrated Planning and Reporting documents adopted for community consultation at the May 2017 council meeting.

Many of the councillors felt they had no option but to vote in favour of the SRV in order to save local jobs, reduce expenditure and increase revenue.

Clarence Valley Council is expected to achieve the Operating Performance Ration by 2020/21. Council staff were directed by council to examine all options in order to meet the requirements set by the Office of Local Government.

