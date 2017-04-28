Councillors to lend an ear in Yamba today

MEET N GREET: Copmanhurst resident Rob Giggins meets, from left, councillors Andrew Baker, Karen Toms and Mayor Jim Simmons during a councillor listening session at Grafton Shoppingworld.

AVAILABLE Clarence Valley councillors will continue their listening tour of the area today when they set up a small stall in the Yamba CBD.

From noon until about 2pm a number of councillors will take questions and speak with members of the public from a site near the Soul Pattinson Chemists, 17 Yamba St, Yamba.

Mayor Jim Simmons said people could speak with councillors about any council-related activity.

"We had a good response to our first session at Grafton Shoppingworld last week and hope the people of Yamba also take the opportunity to speak with their elected representatives,” he said.

"The feedback we get from the community helps us make better decisions.”