Councillors urged to picnic on the Clarence

COUNCILLOR Andrew Baker may have his way on tourism spending next month when he brings forward a motion to review the council's spending on tourism.

Cr Baker's motion is likely to suggest the council considers how it spends money on tourism.

"I believe the council take this opportunity to fully explore whether it should be funding external activities or council tourism things or whether it should look closer to home and do things within its own boundaries,” Cr Baker said at Monday night's Clarence Valley Council meeting.

"That may see the money spent locally or an improvement in the tourism and residential amenities of the Clarence Valley.”

In his amendment to the notice of motion, Cr Baker said the council should not commit further resources to liaise with tourism and hospitality pending a notice of motion to the December 2017 meeting to deal with the council's tourism promotion activities.

He said councillors could experience what the Valley has to offer with a simple picnic and suggested general manager Ashley Lindsay arrange a site inspection at the picnic tables in Maclean before next month's council meeting.

"So we can all soak up the visitor experience which would come with having a picnic on the Clarence River,” he said.

Cr Peter Ellem supported the need to assess what the council would do about tourism after only two applicants applied to be a part of the Clarence Valley Tourism Industry Advisory Committee, but he was not willing to support a motion he had not seen.

"I've taken the view with that we're moving to a digital model and I'm willing to give that approach some time to see how successful it will be,” Cr Ellem said.

"However I will keep an open mind about the spend we are making on it.

"I have been less than impressed by the tourism events we've been trying to lure to the valley via the sports marketing company (Sports Marketing Australia).

"I don't think they've been appropriate for here, I'd like to really keep a watching brief on our tourism and economic development spend.”

Cr Richie Williamson supported Cr Baker's motion, calling it a "stop the clock” on tourism spending for the next month.