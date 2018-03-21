Councillors vote for $100,000 road improvement project

CLARENCE Valley Council is exploring a range of options, including polymer binding agents, alternative gravel supplies, including blending materials, and different grading and road maintenance techniques in a bid to find a bid to find a more long-term solution to the pot-hole problem plaguing its extensive unsealed road network.

Councillors last night voted unanimously to conduct a study into different methods of maintaining and improving unsealed roads and allocated $100,000 to the project.

Council's general manager, Ashley Lindsay, said councillors recognised community concern about the condition of many of the council's unsealed roads and were keen to do what they could, with the finances available, to improve their condition.

"We're going to see if doing things differently can produce a better result for road users," he said.

Council will also start discussions to help determine community expectations about the level of service for unsealed roads. Currently, around $2.54 million is spent annually grading and maintaining 972 kilometres of unsealed roads.

Under current arrangements, bus routes are generally graded four times a year and all other unsealed roads twice yearly. The cost of increasing the frequency of grading to four times yearly for bus routes and three times for all other unsealed roads is estimated to be about $951,000, taking costs to $3.49 million, while the estimated cost of increasing the frequency of grading to four times yearly for all unsealed roads is about $1.18 million, taking costs to $4.42 million

The community will be asked whether it thinks the current schedule should be revised so roads with lower traffic volumes are graded less frequently and those with higher traffic volumes potentially more frequently.