Councillors' vote puts speeding drivers on notice

Yamba residents have presented a petition to Clarence Valley Council to slow traffic on Gumnut Road.

SPEEDING drivers in a Yamba residential street could force local traffic authorities to spend more than $87,000 on traffic calming measures.

Residents of Gumnut Rd have presented Clarence Valley Council with a petition calling on the council to do something to slow the traffic along that street.

The council undertook traffic and speed counts in March which found the majority of vehicles using the road travelled below the designated 50km/h limit.

However, it also found a significant number of cars travelled above the speed limit to be a problem.

At Tuesday's meeting of council's corporate governance and works committee last week, councillors voted unanimously to recommend the council spend money from the state government on "traffic calming measures.”

These included traffic blisters, chicanes and speed-activated signs.

Cr Karen Toms was concerned residents had not been adequately consulted about some issues with traffic control measures.

"I recall there have been issues with residents who have found some traffic control measures too noisy,” Cr Toms said.

"It would be better to find out from the residents who will be impacted.”

The council's works director, Troy Anderson, said there were no issues of this kind and the nature of the work to be carried out would depend on the outcome of the grant from the government.

The committee voted unanimously to support the petition and the actions taken to acquire state government grants to pay for the work.