WE'RE LISTENING: Councillors want to hear your ideas

Tim Howard
| 25th May 2017 10:58 AM
From left, former Maclean Shire Council president, John Harvey, Clarence Valley Council acting general manager, Ashley Lindsay, Cr Karen Toms, Cr Andrew Baker, Cr Greg Clancy and Mayor Cr Jim Simmons, at a councillor meet and greet in Maclean last week.
From left, former Maclean Shire Council president, John Harvey, Clarence Valley Council acting general manager, Ashley Lindsay, Cr Karen Toms, Cr Andrew Baker, Cr Greg Clancy and Mayor Cr Jim Simmons, at a councillor meet and greet in Maclean last week.

CLARENCE Valley councillors will be out and about again on Friday as they continue their listening tour of the region.

Mayor, Jim Simmons, said available councillors would be at Grafton Shoppingworld from noon until 2pm on Friday and would be available to speak with people about any council-related issues.

He said people might be interested in talking about some of the tough financial decisions council would soon have to make or might have suggestions about how to improve finances or facilities that would benefit the community.

"The more we can get the community is involved in decision making, and the more they understand the way council operates the better," he said.

