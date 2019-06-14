Council's 42k remedy to flying fox conundrum

FLYING FOXES: Byron Shire Council and the NSW government will help create buffer zones to protect flying foxes and prevent annoyance in the community.

THE Clarence Valley Council has been successful in securing funding from the NSW Government to help manage flying fox camps at Maclean.

The council will receive $42,000 to employ a flying-fox officer to oversee the implementation of education and awareness programs and develop a flying fox strategy for the local government area.

"The funding will also help council maintain vegetated buffers through vine weed removal and re-vegetation of existing habitat to better manage them and their impact on the local community," Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said.

Environment Minister Matt Kean said the NSW Government was also working to reduce the conflict between people and flying fox colonies by supporting long-term solutions that improve and restore flying fox habitat.

"When flying fox colonies decide to set up camp close to houses, noise and odour issues can cause concerns for residents," Mr Kean said.

"Flying foxes are native to NSW and protected by law. We are working to protect these nomadic creatures but also look after the health of our community.

"This program has been going since 2016 and already supported 25 councils to manage flying-fox camps and help local communities."