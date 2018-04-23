Councils accused of ignoring planning laws

HOW can we improve our planning laws? That was the question Member for the NSW Legislative Council David Shoebridge was asking when he visited the Clarence Valley Greens.

Taking aim at major infrastructure projects like the Pacific Highway upgrade, MrShoebridge said planning controls should be more rigorous.

"Almost all of our key heritage laws and our national and Aboriginal heritage laws are turned off and offer no protection when these large and so-called 'state-significant' projects are being driven through a region,” he said.

"We believe that is a nuts way of going about planning, the bigger the project, the bigger impact. There should be really close assessment and a real case to protect our Aboriginal and natural heritage in these projects.

”We want to see essential infrastructure approved, but we make better planning decisions when we seriously take into account the damage it's causing to try and minimise that damage.”

Greens MLC David Shoebridge visited Grafton to meet with the Clarence Valley Greens. Caitlan Charles

Mr Shoebridge said he was in Grafton to hear the concerns of local Green members and he said their complaints are often similar to other regional areas.

"Our planning laws often get ignored by councils or a council majority who will often approve any development,” he said.

"When it comes to protecting the heart of these gorgeous watertight towns, our farmland, future food security or stopping inappropriate development in areas that are flood prone or subject to coastal erosion, often we can find pro-developer councils ignoring those concerns.

"We need planning laws that are robust, we need to give real power to democratically elected councillors but we also need to make sure we're building a future that will be resistant to the existing changes from climate chance and do aggravate future climate change in the future.”