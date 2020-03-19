Council’s advice for eventholders when it comes to COVID19

WITH the ongoing COVID19 crisis unfolding here in Australia and around the world, Clarence Valley Council is working with the Plunge Art & Culture Festival event hosts to ensure community safety is a priority.

“Some events have been cancelled or postponed and at this stage smaller workshops will be going ahead, this may change and the situation is being monitored daily,” a council spokeswoman said.

“People should check social media or contact the event organisers for up-to-date information.” The spokeswoman said all event hosts have been provided with information to ensure safe spaces for people to engage in art and culture activities.

“In some cases this means workshop capacity has been reduced”.

They said most exhibitions and galleries will be open.

“An announcement regarding the Plunge Festival opening will be made on Friday and the Grafton Regional Gallery will continue to assess public programs and make announcements as required.”

Clarence Valley Council are acting on the day-to-day advice of LGNSW and watching other sectors like education, health, Create NSW for information.

Tips for event holders

Make sure your event is in a well ventilated space and a safe distance of 1.5m between people is possible

All surfaces (door handles, taps, table and benchtops, touch screens etc) should be wiped down with antiseptic prior and after your event (and during if it is more than a few hours)

Contact your customers/workshop participants prior to the event to make sure that they don’t attend if they are at risk (feeling unwell, recently returned from travelling etc)

Provide adequate hand sanitiser and soap with paper towels at key service points (entry, kitchen, toilets).

Ensure people are aware of hygiene (washing hands frequently, coughing into your elbow)

Limit the sharing of materials like scissors, paint brushes etc – provide antiseptic wipes if this is not possible

Clarence Valley Council communications team has also created signage (which you can see here) for event holders to use.

For more information contact plunge@clarence.nsw.gov.au