New Council GM announced: Ashley Lindsay ready to go

Clair Morton
| 22nd Jul 2017 5:00 AM
TOP JOB: Clarence Valley Council's new general manager Ashley Lindsay.
TOP JOB: Clarence Valley Council's new general manager Ashley Lindsay.

FROM Monday, acting general manager Ashley Lindsay can ditch the word "acting" as he takes on the top role permanently.

"I'm very excited by the challenge and a little bit numb too," Mr Lindsay said soon after the announcement.

"We've achieved a lot in the four months I've been acting in the role and we have a four-year plan in place, so I'm pleased the council's got the confidence in me to deliver on it - that's what this role's all about."

It's been a long career that has laid the foundations for the Yamba resident's progression to the top, which began with Warringha Council in Sydney in the early 80s.

Mr Lindsay worked there in the finance sector for 18 years, before moving to the Clarence Valley in 1999 to take on a new challenge as Maclean Shire Council's manager of corporate and community services.

"I had a young family - three children under 5 - and it was career move as well," he said.

"I guess my job had been finance focused whereas the position at Maclean allowed me to broaden my experience, particularly in the community service area."

When Maclean and Grafton amalgamated to become Clarence Valley Council, Mr Lindsay stayed on as the manager of finance. He moved on to the director of corporate in 2013 before stepping in as acting general manager when Scott Greensill left in March.

Since then, it has been a priority to acknowledge the council's failures, and "not be afraid to apologise for stuff-ups".

"I guess one of the things I noticed (when stepping into the role)... was that we'd really lost the staff and the organisation had lost community's trust, so I've worked hard to get out into the community, from chamber of commerce meetings to meeting residents who have had issues with the council," Mr Lindsay said.

"I think council has got a lot of work to do with respect to community engagement. "

The new GM is also looking to improve communications within his own organisation.

"We musn't forget the staff in this," he said.

"You can't get results and good outcomes without an effective working organisation and staff are the backbone of that. We're working on improving our work culture so we've just adopted new values for the organisation and we're disseminating that now into the workplace.

"It's all positive change."

Mayor Jim Simmons said Mr Lindsay had already demonstrated his commitment to the Clarence Valley and to the council.

"(Since March) Mr Lindsay has demonstrated he has the skills to address council's financial position, to develop a better working environment for council staff and to engage more effectively with the community.

"He has won the trust and support of the elected council. He will be a fine leader of the organisation."

Topics:  ashley lindsay clarence valley council general manager

