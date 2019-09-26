Council's ban proposal goes down like lead balloon

Clarence Valley Council's attempts to ban helium balloons on its properties have not been taken lightly.

IF YOU must have a policy banning helium-filled balloons it would seem mandatory to include the word "prohibit” in the wording.

At Clarence Valley Council's Tuesday meeting it was exactly this failing that led to more than an hour of debate over putting a draft proposal banning the sale and use of helium-filled balloons on council property on public display for 28 days.

The debate began lightly enough with Councillor Richie Williamson calling for the item to be debated, because, "I can read the tea leaves pretty well, I just want someone to move the motion to approve so I can vote against it.”

That was about as light-hearted as it got.

For more than an hour of tortured debate, the most prominent items on display were councillors' views on environmental protection.

Cr Andrew Baker moved a foreshadowed motion calling for the council to note this report and then prepare a draft public information campaign on the detrimental effect of balloon release, including the annual cost of a public awareness campaign. The motion concluded with a requirement the council take no further action on prohibiting helium-filled balloons on council property.

Mayor Jim Simmons and Cr Williamson apologised to Cr Baker for jumping the gun in calling the item, but he revealed his tactics with a question to general manager Ashley Lindsay.

"How did council move from a council resolution, which I voted against, to prohibit balloons on council property to now not mention prohibit once in the proposed policy?” Cr Baker said.

"Where did the prohibition fall out of the council policy without the council knowing about it?”

This revelation effectively torpedoed the opportunity to have the draft policy put on exhibition and Mr Lindsay apologised to the council for the faulty wording in the document.

Cr Karen Toms sought an amendment to not endorse the draft policy and allow the staff to prepare another draft for the October meeting to bring back a policy that reflected the council's resolution of its June 25 meeting.

But Cr Baker called a point of order, that her amendment could not directly negate the original motion, which forced her to move a foreshadowed motion.

At this stage the council had Cr Greg Clancy's original motion for approval of the committee recommendation to approve the draft and two foreshadowed motions.

Perhaps reading his own version of the tea leaves, Cr Clancy withdrew his motion.

But this allowed debate to proceed on Cr Baker's foreshadowed motion

Space does not permit recording the twists and turns over the following hour or more.

The council podcast released later this week will satisfy that curiosity.

After all efforts to trim and reshape Cr Baker's motion were exhausted, the council turned to Cr Toms' foreshadowed motion to revisit the issue next month, which Cr Simmons read to the meeting to remind them what they were to vote on.

It passed 6-3 on the votes of Crs Toms, Novak, Ellem, Kingsley, Clancy and Simmons, with Crs Baker, Williamson and Lysaught against.