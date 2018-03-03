Council's biggest complaint falling on deaf ears

THE number one complaint to Clarence Valley Council in 2017 was barking dogs, and in many cases the owners weren't even aware there was a problem.

Over 12 months council rangers responded to 1242 calls from residents complaining about dogs barking excessively.

Acting ranger supervisor, Tim Brenton, said a lot of dog owners they spoke with didn't know their pet's barking was a problem, so communication between neighbours needed to improve.

"People need to let their neighbours know there is a problem because a lot of the time the owners aren't even aware of the barking because it happens when they are out,” Mr Brenton said.

When dealing with barking complaints rangers offered a range of tips to dog owners to reduce barking, including regularly exercising dogs, leaving plenty of food, water and toys to play with if the pet was left alone and training dogs not to bark.

Mr Brenton also said screening out whatever triggered dogs to bark worked well, such as the use of shade cloth to block out pedestrians walking by.

Mr Brenton said dog owners should also consider the breed of dog they kept, particularly in built up areas.

"Farm dogs can't be expected to behave the same in a town environment with different noises and disruptions,” he said.

For more information on ways to reduce dogs barking, or advice for anyone concerned with excessive barking, visit https://www.clarence.nsw.gov.au and search for 'barking dogs'.