Council’s COVID-19 response to waive penalty interest

CLARENCE Valley ratepayers will not have to worry about interest rate penalties for late rates payment for the next six months.

This afternoon the Clarence Valley Council votes on a report accept its rates and fees for 2020-21.

General manager Ashley Lindsay said in a move to minimise penalising ratepayers during the COVID-19 crisis, staff have recommended waiving interest payments from July to December.

“We have some concerns this could create some cashflow problems for us if too many people decided to hold off paying their rates,” he said.

“But we believe people will try to do the right thing and pay on time.

“If people are really having problems they can take advantage of the hardship policy and pay their rates off over time and most likely have any interest charges written off.”

Mr Lindsay said there were other COVID-19 bonuses.

“The water and sewerage charges have increased by just 1.5 per cent, instead of going up in line with CPI,” he said.

“And we’ve taken $12.50 off the domestic waste removal charge because we had to cancel this year’s bulk waste pick-up.”

Mr Lindsay said this year’s rates notice included the third and last instalment of the 8 per cent Special Rate Variation.

He said the council has the option of withholding this for the coming year, but had not recommended it.