Council's hange of mind on unit plans

CLARENCE Valley committee has recommended to this week's full council meeting that a set of units they refused at a previous meetings be approved with conditions to a revised plan.

The five residental unit plan at 47 Turf Street had come back for determination before council for a review after changes were made to the plan that was previously refused.

Council officers had previously recommended the original plan to an earlier meeting, but this time recommended against the amended plan, stating that they do not resolve all of the grounds on which Council refused the original development application.

"Further, the revised plans result in further non-compliance with the landscaped area criteria in Council's DCP for Development in Residential Zones and non-compliance with the minimum private open space dimension in Council's DCP for Development in Residential Zones for the five units and the applicant has not provided adequate justification on planning grounds for the requested variations," the recommendation stated.

However, Councillor Williamson moved a motion to approve the revised plans with a long list of conditions, including fencing of properties at 219 Bacon St and 45 Turf St and that laundry facilities were not to be included in garage spaces of the units.

"The big issues that the community highlighted have I hope been conditioned to at least some satisfaction, maybe not 100 per cent... which will allow this infield development to proceed with some pretty onerous conditions attached.

Councillor Clancy spoke against the motion, and foreshadowed his support for the officers recommendation to refuse, saying that there were now two non-compliances with the DCP, in both landscaping and minimum private, and he still had concerns for the access of the laneway, which he described at five metres as being "extremely small."

However both Councillor Simmons and Baker both spoke to the motion to recommend the development to the full council meeting, and the motion passed with only Cr Clancy voting against the plan.

Earlier in deputations, nearby resident Tom Schuf outlined concerns that fellow residents had identified in submissions over the plans, and said that to ignore the DCP was to go against all the planning that had come before to ensure future generations enjoy a viable and healthy living space.

Applicant Richard van Dorp said as part of his deputation that they had been working hard with council for more than one and a half years and had listened carefully to all concerns.