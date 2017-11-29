Council's Mo Bros keen to have a shave

HIRSUTE CREW: Clarence Valley Council staff including Troy Anderson (centre) and Des Schroder (second from left) who took part in Movember.

HIRSUTE CREW: Clarence Valley Council staff including Troy Anderson (centre) and Des Schroder (second from left) who took part in Movember. Caitlan Charles

THERE are a few men at the council ready to shave off their moustaches tomorrow, but according to works and civil director Troy Anderson their discomfort is only small compared to men with real health problems.

For the past month, Clarence Valley Council staff have been growing moustaches as part of the CVC Mo Bros team for Movember.

With November ending today, staff including Mr Anderson are keen to go back to their clean-shaven faces.

Mr Anderson, who has a handlebar moustache, said it was "bad genetics” that helped his mo grow.

"The uncomfortableness that you go through that you don't usually experience is nothing compared to what you do through when you're suffering from an illness,” he said.

"Generally men don't look after themselves, so it's important to raise the awareness.

"There are some guys here who have family history associated with (health issues), everyone is facing their own problems so it's important to raise funds and get some research going for our brothers.”

Mr Anderson added it was important for large employers such as the council to take part in initiatives such as Movember.

"I think it's good that we've got a group involved now and I hope we see more people next year and we can show some commu- nity leadership,” he said.

Council work health and safety co-ordinator Justin Menzies said while women were often happy to go to the doctor, men were not always as proactive about their health.

"I think that's certainly something that gets discussed around the office: if we're doing a health and well-being program, how do we encourage men to take care of themselves,” Mr Menzies said.

"It was good this year that you can walk around and see people looking silly, or like a '70s porn star.

"It looks like it's grown... there seems to be a lot more guys in the team who are willing to step up.”

You can donate to the CVC Mo Bros on the Movember website.